Spoilers: AAA Taping Results From 1/17/2026

AAA held tapings this past Saturday at the Gimnasio Olimpico Juan de la Barrera in Mexico City. Here are the spoilers, courtesy of Lucha Central:

January 23rd Episode:

– Laredo Kid (c) def. Mini Vikingo and Octagon Jr. in a Triple Threat Match to retain his AAA World Cruiserweight Championship.

– Psycho Clown and Pagano (c) def. Tokyo Bad Boys and Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin) in a Triple Threat Match to retain their AAA World Tag Team Championship.

– El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. (c) def. Mecha Wolf to retain his AAA Latin American Championship.

January 30th Episode:

– Lola Vice def. La Hiedra in a AAA Reina de Reinas Championship #1 Contender’s Match with Mr. Iguana as the special guest referee.

– TJP def. Elio Lefleur and Jack Cartwheel in a AAA World Cruiserweight Championship Triple Threat #1 Contender’s Match.

– La Parka def. Apollo Crews, Jack Cartwheel and Aerostar in a AAA Rey de Reyes Qualifying Match.