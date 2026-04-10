Spoilers: AEW Collision Taping Results For 4/11/2026

All Elite Wrestling held their latest set of television tapings on Wednesday night at the Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, for this week’s episode of Collision.

Below are the full spoiler results for this week’s episode of Collision, courtesy of Wrestleview.com:

– Don Callis Family’s “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada (c) def. The Rascalz’s Myron Reed to retain his AEW International Championship.

– The Dogs (David Finlay, Gabe Kidd and Clark Connors) def. JetSpeed (“The Jet” Kevin Knight and “Speedball” Mike Bailey) and Místico (c) to become the new AEW World Trios Champions.

– LFI’s “El Toro Blanco” RUSH def. “The Pride of Professional Wrestling” “The Five Tool Player” Anthony Bowens to secure the #2 spot in the AEW TNT Championship Gauntlet Match at Dynasty 2026.

– The Hurt Syndicate (“The All Mighty” Bobby Lashley and “The Standard of Excellence” Shelton Benjamin) wins a squash match against two local talents.

– Kris Statlander and Hikaru Shida wins a squash match against two local talents.

– The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) def. Don Callis Family (El Clon and Hechicero).

– The Brawling Birds (Jamie Hayter and Alex Windsor) def. The Death Riders’ “The Problem” Marina Shafir and Triangle of Madness’ AEW Women’s World Champion “The Toxic Spider” Thekla.