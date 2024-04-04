Spoilers: AEW Collision Taping Results For 4/6/2024

All Elite Wrestling held television tapings for their Collision show this coming Saturday during Wednesday night’s episode of Dynamite from the DCU Center in Worcester, Massachusetts. Here are the spoilers, courtesy of PWInsider.com:

– FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) defeated Top Flight (Dante Martin and Darius Martin) to move on to face The Young Bucks (Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson) at AEW Dynasty on April 21st.

– “The Bastard” PAC defeated Encore Moore via submission. After the match, PAC cut a promo calling out Kazuchika Okada.

– FTW Champion HOOK and “Lionheart” Chris Jericho defeated Shane Taylor and Lee Moriarty. After the match, Anthony Ogogo made his way down to the ring and attacked HOOK and Jericho with the help of Shane Taylor and Lee Moriarty. Ogogo laid Jericho out with a KO punch and placed the Shane Taylor Promotions banner over him.

– House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King and Buddy Matthews) defeated “The Bounty Hunter” Bryan Keith, Matt Sydal and “The Fallen Angel” Christopher Daniels. After the match, TNT Champion “The Rated R Superstar” Adam Copeland’s music played and Copeland attacked the House of Black from behind as Black went to the floor to meet him. The House of Black then overwhelmed Copeland, but Mark Briscoe and FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) made their way down to the ring to make the save. The Young Bucks (Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson) then made their way down to the ring and everyone brawled. Nicholas Jackson saved Matthew Jackson from being quadruple teamed to close the segment.

– Yuka Sakazaki defeated Trish Adora. After the match, Serena Deeb made her way out to the stage.

– Claudio Castagnoli defeated The Butcher.