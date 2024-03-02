Spoilers: AEW Collision Taping Results For Tonight (3/2/2024)

AEW taped tonight’s Collision episode, which will air on TNT after this week’s Dynamite went off air. The taping took place from the Braun Center in Huntsville, Alabama. Here are the spoilers:

Christian Cage, Roderick Strong, Killswitch & Brian Cage defeated Orange Cassidy, Daniel Garcia, Trent Beretta & Hook when Killswitch pinned Beretta to win the bout after interference from Nick Wayne. The Undisputed Kingdom attacked Cassidy after the match. A brawl ensued. Matt Menard made the save and took the chokeslam instead.

Mark Briscoe & Buddy Matthews brawled when Briscoe attacked and put him through a table. House of Black tried to save Matthews, but Briscoe kept them away with a chair.

Revolution All-Star Scramble match qualifier: Dante Martin defeated Bryan Keith & Penta El Zero Miedo in a three-way.

Thunder Rosa defeated Cassandra Golden.

Private Party’s Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen defeated Christopher Daniels & Matt Sydal when Jeff Jarrett distracted the referee allowing Jay Lethal to attack Sydal.

Mariah May defeated Angelica Risk.

Toni Storm & Deonna Purrazzo had a face-to-face match ahead of their Women’s Title match at Revolution. They brawled. May took a piledriver in the segment.

Wardlow was interviewed by Tony Schiavone before Chris Jericho interrupted and exchanged words with Wardlow. Powerhouse Hobbs attacked Jericho.

Max Caster, Anthony Bowens & Colten Gunn of the Bang Bang Scissor Gang defeated Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds & John Silver of Dark Order.