Spoilers: AEW Rampage Taping Results For 1/12/2024

The January 12 episode of AEW Rampage was taped Wednesday night at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. Here are spoilers, courtesy of PWInsider.com:

– Eddie Kingston (c) def. Wheeler Yuta to retain his AEW Triple Crown Championship.

– Swerve Strickland def. Matt Sydal via Storm Cradle Driver.

– Hikaru Shida def. Queen Aminata.

– Dark Order (Evil Uno, John Silver and Alex Reynolds def. “Daddy Magic” Matt Menard, “Cool Hand” Angelo Parker and Jake Hager.

This week’s episode of AEW Rampage is set to air at 10PM ET on TNT.