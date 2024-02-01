Spoilers For This Week’s WWE SmackDown On Top NXT Stars Appearing

Familiar faces to WWE NXT fans will be turning up on this week’s WWE on FOX blue brand program.

Ahead of the post-Royal Rumble episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX, PWInsider.com is reporting that multiple WWE NXT Superstars are expected to work the show.

Among those expected to work WWE SmackDown on Friday night are Trick Williams, Carmelo Hayes and Bron Breakker.

As noted, SmackDown General Manager took a call from Breakker, teasing him signing with SmackDown coming out of his impressive showing in the Men’s Royal Rumble match from this past Saturday night’s WWE PLE.

Williams and Hayes both appeared on last week’s Royal Rumble go-home episode of SmackDown, with many sources noting backstage officials in WWE took notice of the “Road Warrior Pop” that Williams received coming out for his brief appearance.

Make sure to join us here on Friday night for live WWE SmackDown results coverage.