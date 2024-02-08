Spoilers: ROH TV Results From AEW Dynamite Taping In Phoenix, AZ.

Some matches for the next episode of ROH TV on HonorClub are in the can.

Prior to the start of this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, which aired live on TBS from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ., matches were taped for a future episode of the weekly Ring Of Honor television show.

Featured below, courtesy of PWInsider.com, are quick-match spoiler results of the matches taped prior to the 2/7 Dynamite.

ROH TV ON HONORCLUB SPOILERS (Taped On 2/7/2024) * Phoenix’s own Brittnie Brooks (UWN) had a dark match.



* Contender matches for ROH Women’s TV title tournament: Queen Aminata defeats JRod (UWN)



* Leyla Hirsch defeats Rachel Ellering with a moonsault & running knee to the face.



* Mercedes Martinez taps out Trish Adora with cobra clutch type sleeper.



* Diamante defeats Kiera Hogan with a cutter.

After that, things switched over to the live AEW Dynamite show from 8-10pm EST. on TBS.