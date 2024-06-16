Spoilers: ROH TV Taping Results From 6/15 In Youngstown

AEW held a ROH On HonorClub television taping this weekend.

On Saturday, June 15, 2024 at Covelli Centre in Youngstown, Ohio after the live AEW Collision on TNT broadcast, a ROH On HonorClub taping was held.

Featured below, courtesy of F4WOnline.com and CageMatch.net are complete spoilers.

ROH ON HONORCLUB SPOILERS (Taped On June 15, 2024)

* Marina Shafir defeated Erica Leigh

* Lance Archer & The Righteous (Vincent & Dutch) defeated Victor Benjamin, Ganon Jones, & Duke Davis

* ROH World TV Title Best Two of Three Falls Match: Kyle Fletcher successfully defended against Lee Johnson 2:1 (Fletcher won falls 1 & 3)

* Taya Valkyrie defeated Trish Adora

* ROH Women’s World TV Champion Billie Starkz defeated Angelica Risk in a Proving Ground match

* The Dark Order’s Alex Reynolds, Evil Uno & John Silver defeated The Outrunners (Truth Magnum & Turbo Floyd) & Nick Comoroto w/Jacoby Watts