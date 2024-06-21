Spoilers: ROH TV Taping Results From 6/20/2024

All Elite Wrestling held the latest set of ROH TV tapings last night immediately following Collision and Rampage from the PPL Center in Allentown, Pennsylvania. These matches are set to air on an upcoming episode of ROH TV on HonorClub.

Here are the spoilers, courtesy of PWInsider.com:

– The Bang Bang Gang (Juice Robinson, Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn) defeated The Dark Order.

– Mark Briscoe defeated Kyle Fletcher.

After the tapings ended:

– ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta faced Lee Moriarty to a 10-minute time-limit draw. This was a Proving Ground match, so Moriarty has earned a future title shot.

– ROH World Tag Team Champions Mike Bennett and Matt Taven defeated Komander and Metalik in a Proving Ground match.