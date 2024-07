All Elite Wrestling held the latest set of ROH TV tapings this past Wednesday night immediately after Dynamite from the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. This match is set to air on an upcoming episode of ROH TV on HonorClub.

Here are the spoilers, courtesy of PWInsider.com:

– QT Marshall defeated Scorpius. Scorpius is only 19 and just finished training. Marshall caught him with a diamond cutter coming off the ropes.