Spoilers: TNA Impact TV Taping Results From 4/21/2024

TNA Wrestling held TV tapings on Sunday night in Las Vegas, Nevada, with episodes set to air on AXS TV in the coming weeks.

The tapings were the fallout of this past Saturday’s Rebellion pay-per-view event, which saw Mike Santanta and Matt Hardy return to the promotion.

Here are the spoilers, courtesy of Fightful:

– Speedball Mike Bailey defeated Crazzy Steve

– Zachary Wentz defeated Leon Slater

– Decay (Rosemary & Havok) defeated Viva Van & Alex Gracia

– Mike Santana defeated Myron Reed

– TNA World Title #1 Contendership: Josh Alexander defeated Frankie Kazarian

– Xia Brookside defeated Ash By Elegance

– Handicap Match: Sami Callihan defeated Good Hands (John Skyler & Jason Hotch)

– Edward Edwards defeated Nic Nemeth. Post-match, The System argued with Ryan Nemeth at ringside. Moose hit Nic with the title. A brawl broke out.

– Mustafa Ali defeated Chris Bey

– Sin City Street Fight: Hammerstone defeated Cody Deaner

– Alisha Edwards defeated Dani Luna

– Joe Hendry performed an “Apology Song” for AJ Francis

– Ace Austin defeated Trey Miguel

– Jordynne Grace defeated Miyu Yamashita