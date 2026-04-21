Tuesday, April 21, 2026
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Spoilers: WWE Main Event Taping Results For 4/23/2026

By
James Hetfield
-
WWE Main Event
WWE Main Event

The following WWE Main Event matches were taped prior to RAW on Monday night from Las Vegas, Nevada, to air on this week’s episode:

– The Original El Grande Americano def. Grayson Waller via Chaos Theory in a Singles Match.

– Los Americanod’ El Grande Americano II def. Alpha Academy’s Akira Tozawa via submission in a Singles Match.

WWE Main Event previously aired for U.S. audiences every Saturday on Peacock. The show now airs for both U.S. and international audiences for free on WWE’s official YouTube channel every Thursday.

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