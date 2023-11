WWE taped a pair of matches prior to this week’s live episode of Monday Night Raw at The Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.

Featured below, courtesy of Jason Barsky and PWInsider.com, are complete spoiler results of the matches taped for this week’s show.

* Indus Sher def. WWE NXT’s Noam Dar & Oro Mensah

* Ludvig Kaiser def. Apollo Crews

The show will air this Thursday, November 9, 2023 on Hulu.