Spoilers: WWE Money In The Bank 2026 Match Order, Updated Betting Odds

New details have emerged ahead of tonight’s WWE Money in the Bank 2026 premium live event, including a reported internal match order and updated betting odds that have seen several notable shifts in the hours leading up to the show.

The event takes place Saturday, October 10, at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, streaming live on the ESPN Unlimited app.

According to an early internal lineup circulating ahead of the event, WWE World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns is scheduled to open the show against LA Knight, while the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match is currently listed as the main event.

The reported match order is as follows:

WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. LA Knight Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match Oba Femi vs. Bronson Reed WWE Women’s World Championship: Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match

As always, internal match orders are subject to change before the event begins.

Meanwhile, updated betting odds from BetOnline have revealed several developments regarding the favorites to win tonight’s matches.

Roxanne Perez has strengthened her position as the favorite to win the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Perez is now listed at -400, improving from -300 earlier this week and +110 the previous week.

Lash Legend follows at +200, with Tiffany Stratton at +300. Sol Ruca and Lola Vice are both listed at +1200, while Jacy Jayne is the biggest underdog at +1400.

In the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match, Bron Breakker remains the favorite at -200. His odds are unchanged from earlier this week, although he was previously listed at +150.

Penta and Kevin Owens are tied for the second-best odds at +200, followed by CM Punk and Trick Williams at +900. Je’Von Evans is considered the biggest long shot at +2500.

Elsewhere on the card, Oba Femi remains heavily favored to defeat Bronson Reed, although the gap has narrowed slightly. Femi has moved from -500 to -400, while Reed’s odds have improved from +300 to +250.

Stephanie Vaquer is also strongly favored to retain the WWE Women’s World Championship in her Triple Threat Match against Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan.

Vaquer currently sits at -400, followed by Morgan at +200 and Lynch at +500.

Roman Reigns remains the overwhelming favorite to retain the WWE World Heavyweight Championship against LA Knight, despite a slight shift in the odds.

Reigns is currently listed at -900, compared to -1500 earlier this week. Knight’s odds have improved from +600 to +500, although he remains a considerable underdog.

With the reported internal lineup placing Reigns and Knight in the opening match and the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match in the main event position, tonight’s show could feature major developments at both ends of the card.

Betting odds and reported match orders remain subject to change and should not be considered confirmation of WWE’s creative plans.