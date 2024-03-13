Spoilers: WWE NXT Level Up Taping Results For 3/15/2024

This week’s episode of WWE NXT Level Up is in the can.

Prior to the WWE NXT on USA Network show from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL. on Tuesday night, WWE taped matches for this week’s episode of WWE NXT Level Up.

Featured below, courtesy of PWInsider.com, are complete taping results from the show.

WWE NXT LEVEL UP SPOILERS (Taped On 3/12/2024) * Blake Howard and Byron Saxton were on commentary.



* Lola Vice defeated Karlee Bright via a leg vice choking submission.



* Channing Stacks Lorenzo and Luca Crusifino defeated Javier Bernal and Drake Morreaux (Beau Morris of the Bayou Boys from NXT Live Events) via cement shoes from Stacks on Drake.



* Sol Ruca defeated Wren Sinclair via Sol Snatcher.

