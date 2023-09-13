Spoilers: WWE NXT Level Up Taping Results For 9/15/2023

Before this week’s WWE NXT aired on television, the September 15 episode of NXT Level Up was taped Tuesday night at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Full spoilers are below, courtesy of PWInsider.com.

– Tyler Bate defeated Charlie Dempsey via Jackknife pin in a WWE NXT Global Heritage Tournament Match.

– Meta-Four (Jakara Jackson and Lash Legend) defeated Dani Palmer and Tatum Paxley in a Tag Team Match.

– Bronco Nima and Lucien Price defeated Tyson Dupont and Tyriek Igwe via pinfall double team move on Tyson Dupont in a Tag Team Match.

– Luca Crusifino defeated Ikemen Jiro via pinfall in a Singles Match.