Before this week’s WWE NXT aired on television, the September 8 episode of NXT Level Up was taped Tuesday night at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Full spoilers are below, courtesy of PWInsider.com.

– Tavion Heights defeated Ikemen Jiro via a twisting belly to belly suplex in a Singles Match.

– Fallon Henley defeated Karmen Petrovic via Shining Wizard in a Singles Match.

– Joe Coffey defeated Akira Tozawa via lariat in a WWE NXT Global Heritage Tournament Match.