Spoilers: WWE’s Current Plans For Tonight’s RAW, Speculation On SummerSlam Match

The first challengers for the Undisputed WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez are expected to be determined on tonight’s post-Money In The Bank episode of WWE RAW.

According to WWE insider Boozer Rasslin, tonight’s RAW will feature a Tag Team Turmoil bout to determine the new #1 contenders to Morgan and Rodriguez. There is no information on which teams will compete or when the championship match will take place.

Morgan and Rodriguez won the belts on Saturday at WWE Money In The Bank after Shayna Baszler turned on Ronda Rousey.

It was also hinted that there will be a “peculiar answer to the World Champ,” but it wasn’t clear whether this was referring to WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins or WWE Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley. This appears to be a teaser for the next Rollins or Ripley challenger.

Ripley is set to defend against Natalya tonight, which should be a relatively easy win for Ripley, though not as easy as her squash at WWE Night of Champions. This was not reported and is just speculation, but WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix vs. Ripley might be featured at SummerSlam. This would continue their feud from earlier in the year, and Phoenix might spare Natalya from a post-match beating on RAW. Furthermore, Beth’s husband, WWE Hall of Famer Edge, will make a return to the storylines on this Friday’s SmackDown as a guest on The Grayson Waller Effect, and he is scheduled to wrestle at SummerSlam.

Several matchups for SummerSlam have recently been released. Click here for possible spoilers.

The current card for tonight’s RAW from the CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, Maryland is as follows:

* Money In the Bank fallout

* SummerSlam build begins

* Brock Lesnar is advertised to appear

* WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley defends against Natalya