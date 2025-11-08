Stardom Goddess Of Stardom Tag League Night 2 Results – November 8, 2025
Non Title Blue Goddess Match Of The 2025 Goddess Of Stardom Tag League
Future Of Stardom Champion Hanako & Megan Bayne (2) defeated New Blood Tag Team Champions Cosmic Angels (Sayaka Kurara & Aya Sakura) (0) via Running Powerbomb on Kurara (10:12)
6 Woman Tag Team Match
HATE (Artist Of Stardom Champion Rina & Goddess Of Stardom Champion Ruaka) & Ram Kaichow defeated High Speed Champion Mei Seira, Yuna Mizumori & Momo Kohgo via Pink Devil on Kohgo (9:53)
Red Goddess Match Of The 2025 Goddess Of Stardom Tag League
Miku Kanae & Sareee (2) defeated Empress Nexus Venus (Waka Tsukiyama & Rian) (0) via German Suplex on Rian (8:55)
Red Goddess Match Of The 2025 Goddess Of Stardom Tag League
Teotleco & Osita (2) defeated Mi Vida Loca (Akira Kurogane & Bozilla) (0) via Sleeper Hold on Kurogane (8:11)
6 Woman Tag Team Match
Tokyo Towers (Ami Sourei & Lady C) & Kikyo Furusawa defeated HATE (Artist Of Stardom Champion Konami, Goddess Of Stardom Champion Natsuko Tora & World Of Stardom Champion Saya Kamitani) via Like Thunder on Konami (9:51)
Blue Goddess Match Of The 2025 Goddess Of Stardom Tag League
Stars (Bea Priestley & Saya Iida) (4) defeated God’s Eye (Saki Kashima & Syuri) (2) via Iidabashi on Kashima (9:00)
Blue Goddess Match Of The 2025 Goddess Of Stardom Tag League
02 Line (Miyu Amasaki & AZM) (2) defeated Mi Vida Loca (Rina Yamashita & Suzu Suzuki) (0) via Azumi Sushi on Suzuki (7:41)
Red Goddess Match Of The 2025 Goddess Of Stardom Tag League
Cosmic Angels (Saori Anou & Natsupoi) (4) defeated God’s Eye (Rana Yagami & Hina) (0) via German Suplex on Yagami (11:58)
Standings After Night 2
Red Goddess
1st Place- Cosmic Angels (Saori Anou & Natsupoi) (4 Points) (2-0)
2nd Place- Goddess Of Stardom Champions BMI2000 & High Speed Champion Mei Seira & Yuna Mizumori (2 Points) (1-0) & Miku Kanae & Sareee & Teotleco & Osita (2 Points) (1-1)
Last Place- Mi Vida Loca (Akira Kurogane & Bozilla) & Empress Nexus Venus (0 Points) (0-1)
Blue Goddess
1st Place- Stars (4 Points) (2-0)
2nd Place- Artist Of Stardom Champions HATE & Future Of Stardom Champion Hanako & Megan Bayne (2 Points) (1-0) & God’s Eye (Saki Kashima & Syuri) & 02 Line (2 Points) (1-1)
Last Place- New Blood Tag Team Champions Cosmic Angels (Sayaka Kurara & Aya Sakura) & Mi Vida Loca (Rina Yamashita & Suzu Suzuki) (0 Points) (0-2) & Tokyo Towers (0 Points) (0-0)