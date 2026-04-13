Steph De Lander Shares Favorite WWE Memory

Former WWE and TNA Wrestling star Steph De Lander appeared on Scott’s Scoop to discuss various topics, including her time in WWE as Persia Pirotta and her favorite memory from that period.

De Lander said, “I would say my ladder match, the ladder match at Halloween Havoc, was probably one of my favorite moments. It was a really cool moment and I mean, it’s one of those things you don’t really think about like, a lot of wrestlers go their entire careers without getting to do a ladder match. Especially on Halloween Havoc. That was a really cool bucket list moment that I wasn’t expecting. That was like my third match on TV. That was pretty cool, I would say that was probably my favorite moment from my NXT time.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)