Stephanie McMahon Reveals Why She Believes This Is An Exciting Time In Her Life

WWE Hall of Famer Stephanie McMahon recently appeared on an episode of her podcast, What’s Your Story? with Stephanie McMahon, where she discussed various topics, including why this is such an exciting time in her life.

McMahon said, “Here’s the thing. I’ve done everything I ever wanted to do, so it’s such an exciting time in my life. I’m turning 50, and I’m like, ‘What am I going to do?’ I wanted to be a mom more than anything. I never realized I would become, for a brief period, the chairman and CEO of WWE. I’m in the Hall of Fame. I recently went to Ireland, and I went on safari, and I have this incredible pod with my best friend, and we interview all these amazing people and work with incredible people who give you cupcakes and champagne and tequila on your birthday.”

On her charitable pediatric cancer work:

“That work is forever ongoing. So I guess it’s not a dream, but I really want to continue my work in helping find a cure and helping kids and families with pediatric cancer. That’s for sure a guiding light, a north star, and my personal commitment forever.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.