Stephanie McMahon’s VPN Ad Raises Eyebrows Ahead Of WWE’s ESPN Move

During the latest episode of Stephanie McMahon’s podcast, “What’s Your Story,” she promoted Surfshark VPN as a way to watch WWE on Netflix, eliminating the need for cable and the annoyance of commercials.

According to a report by Fightful Select, at least one source at ESPN expressed dissatisfaction with the advertisement. However, the source indicated that they did not believe it would become a significant issue.

ESPN is set to be the new provider for WWE Premium Live Events (PLEs) in the U.S., and VPNs offer a way for viewers to access these events on Netflix without having to pay for the ESPN streaming service.