Stephanie Vaquer Denies Injury Rumors

WWE star Stephanie Vaquer, who is scheduled to face IYO SKY for the vacant Women’s World Championship at Wrestlepalooza, has shut down rumors about her health following her absence from the September 8 episode of Raw.

Although she appeared the next night on NXT, speculation circulated online that Vaquer may have been recovering from a minor injury. Speaking in a new interview with Adrian Hernandez, Vaquer made it clear that those reports are false.

“No. I saw in social media sometime—many things, like not real. No injuries. I’m ready. I’m ready for RAW for next Monday. So no injuries.”

Vaquer also opened up about her efforts to improve her English since joining WWE less than a year ago.

“I need to be honest. This is so difficult for me right now. I really want to try, and I know my English is not perfect yet. Ten months here. So I think for ten months my English maybe is not so bad, and I really want to learn more.”

With her match against IYO SKY officially set for Wrestlepalooza on September 20, fans can rest assured that Vaquer is healthy and ready to compete on one of the biggest stages of her career.