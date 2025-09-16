Stephanie Vaquer Explains Story Behind Unique Face-Paint, Horns She Wears In WWE

Stephanie Vaquer addressed the meaning behind the horns she wears for her ring entrances in WWE, as well as her unique face-paint.

The WWE women’s star spoke about this during her appearance on today’s new episode of the “INSIGHT” podcast with Chris Van Vliet.

The following are some of the highlights where she touches on these topics.

On the meaning behind the horns: “So you know horoscopes? I’m an Aires, and they didn’t start for that reason. I say, okay, for our show, something different. And people love the horns. So I say, Okay, I keep this forever. And actually, the truth is I hit. Yes, so it’s true, horns hit hard.”

On the story behind the makeup on her face: “When I start in pro wrestling, my second match, I broke my face here and my nose. Knees in my face, so my nose broke, and my orbital bone. So I take one year and rest. It was a hard time for me, because in that time I live in Mexico, I didn’t have family there. I don’t have money. I couldn’t do work.”