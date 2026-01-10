Steve Austin Reveals How Close He Came To Facing CM Punk

WWE Hall of Famer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin recently appeared on Insight with Chris Van Vliet to discuss various topics, including how close he came to facing the reigning WWE World Heavyweight Champion, CM Punk.

Austin said, “It was teased at one time, we were promoting a video game, and I think I just had an ACL, PCL [surgery]. Maybe it was teased, but it just never happened, just like me and Hogan never [happened]. Many things never happened. There’s so much good s**t that did happen. Not everything can happen.”

On why a match between himself and Goldberg never happened:

“I don’t know. I think we pitched it when he first came in, but he wasn’t at the level that he needed to be. He had just come into WWF, and he needed to get going or get over first. He was certainly over from his WCW days. I think a little bit of time had elapsed, but I watched him down there in Atlanta, but we were all on the road at the time, and that was during the Monday Night Wars. If you set your DVR to record back in the day, you kind of knew what was going on. I watched Dallas Page kind of go down a parallel path as me too as far as this timeline of getting over. But yeah, you know, Goldberg just needed to put some time in WWF before we could go, and then it just never happened. Bill is a good friend of mine.”

