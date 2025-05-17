Steve Maclin Believes The Northern Armory Could Be TNA’s Next Great Tag Team

TNA International Champion Steve Maclin discussed various topics with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, including The Northern Armory, featuring Judas Icarus and Travis Williams.

Maclin said, “They’re two very talented young guys that have good heads on their shoulders as well. They’re a little quirky, too, and kind of odd, which I like. Josh Alexander was the one who pointed out to them when they were brought in, and he goes, ‘These two are really good. They could be like the next Motor City Machine Guns kind of style here in TNA and be a name built that way.’ So Judas and Travis, they’re very good and it’s just now getting the TV experience is what’s going to make them even better.”

You can check out Maclin’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)