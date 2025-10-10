Steve Maclin On Returning To NXT As A Character He Created Outside WWE

TNA Wrestling star Steve Maclin discussed various topics on the Not Sam Wrestling podcast, including his feelings about returning to WWE NXT as a character he created outside the company.

Maclin said, “1000%. I bet on me in that way of just going out there and just being different and who I thought I was and when I was told no so many times.”

He continued, “I get it, you don’t fit the mold on that television show, so now I have to bring my character to another show. You got to change the channel because not every character is going to work on every show, right?”

Maclin added, “It’s just like how do you make it work elsewhere and then it can eventually fit into another character.”

