WWE NXT Live Event Results From Columbus, OH 10/9/2025

The following results are from Thursday’s WWE NXT live event at KEMBA Live! in Columbus, Ohio, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

– TNA World Champion Trick Williams def. WWE LFG season two winner Shiloh Hill in a Non-Title Match.

– Candice LaRae def. Kendal Grey in a Singles Match.

– Los Americanos (Bravo Americano and Rayo Americano) def. Chase U (Kale Dixon and Uriah Connors) in a Tag Team Match.

– TNA Knockouts World Champion Kelani Jordan def. Thea Hail in a Non-Title Match.

– #DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa) def. DarkState in a Tag Team Match.

– Omos def. Lexis King in a Singles Match.

– ZaRuca (ZARIA and WWE NXT Women’s North American Champion and WWE Women’s Speed Champion Sol Ruca) def. Fatal Influence (WWE NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne and Fallon Henley) in a Tag Team Match. After the match, Jacy limped to the back.

– WWE NXT North American Champion “All Ego” Ethan Page def. Myles Borne in a Non-Title Match.

– “Absolute” Ricky Saints (c) def. Josh Briggs, “The Ruler Of NXT” Oba Femi and “The Young OG” Je’Von Evans in a Fatal 4-Way Match to retain his WWE NXT Championship.