Sting & Chris Jericho Comment On Special Moment From This Week’s AEW Dynamite

Don’t always believe what a pro wrestler says.

Just days after telling fans on Twitter that he has “no interest” in a showdown with Sting, even claiming it would “never happen,” Chris Jericho squared off with “The Icon” in a segment on this week’s AEW Dynamite.

A long hoped-for program between “The Painmaker” Chris Jericho with Floyd the baseball bat and “The Icon” Sting, with his trademark baseball bat, seems to be in progress in All Elite Wrestling.

After sharing the ring together this past Wednesday night on AEW Dynamite at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., the two took to Twitter to comment on the special moment.

“I regret not having more time with you, Chris. See you soon,” Sting wrote.

Jericho also commented, writing, “Face to Face for the first time ever. Cool. Now here’s a warning Sting….stay outta my sh*t.”

