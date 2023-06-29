Sting Reveals Injury & Receives Standing Ovation After AEW Dynamite Went Off The Air

Sting and Darby Allin defeated “The Painmaker” Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara in a Tornado Tag Team Match on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Sting jumped from a ring ladder to put Guevara through a stack of tables at ringside, but only one of the tables shattered. Many were surprised when Sting landed hard in the zzrough spot, but he proceeded to work the match for several minutes. Sting blocked a Jericho dropkick and then took him down into the Scorpion Death Lock for the submission win.

After Dynamite was taken off the air, Sting, 64, addressed the audience and revealed a mouth injury. He was greeted with “thank you, Sting!” chants, but he responded by thanking the fans. Fans screamed “you deserve it!” but Sting stated the audience deserved it as well.

“I’m gonna have a bunch of stitches in my lip, and one of my teeth seems halfway knocked out,” Sting revealed of his daring leap.

Sting, who had blood on his chin from the fall to the floor, said he was pained but said it was worth it to do the stunt for the Hamilton fans. He also expressed gratitude to AEW President Tony Khan for allowing him to make the transfer.

The following is video of the post-Dynamite segment, as well as his promo: