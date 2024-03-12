Sting’s First Post-Retirement Appearance, Bella Twins On Cameo, DDP

– WWE Hall of Fame legends The Bella Twins — Nikki and Brie Garcia — have joined Cameo to connect with their fans worldwide. A Cameo message from the hosts of Amazon’s “Twin Love” will cost you $300. Check out their Cameo pages here (Brie Garcia) and here (Nikki Garcia).

– Sting will be making his first post-retirement appearance later this month. On Tuesday, it was announced that “The Icon” will be appearing at The Greater Richmond Convention Center on March 16, 2024 for a GalaxyCon appearance. “Sting will be appearing at GalaxyCon Richmond on Saturday, March 16. He will participate in Professional Photo Ops and sign autographs with fans.” For more information, visit GalaxyCon.com.

– Diamond Dallas Page spoke with TMZ Sports for an interview this week. On Tuesday, the official TMZ Sports YouTube channel released the footage of the discussion, which features the WWE Hall of Fame legend talking to another former WWE Superstar. Check out the video below.