Sting’s Opponents For His Final Match At AEW Revolution 2024 Possibly Revealed

On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, Sting and Darby Allin defeated Powerhouse Hobbs and Konosuke Takeshita in a Texas Tornado tag team match. Sting pinned Hobbs after delivering a Scoprion Death Drop through two tables on the stage.

Tony Schiavone asked Sting after the match who he would face in his final match at the 2024 AEW Revolution PPV. Before Sting could respond, The Young Bucks returned to television and confronted Sting, Darby, and Ric Flair.