Sting’s Retirement Match Set To Main Event AEW Revolution

The AEW Revolution pay-per-view event will take place on Sunday, March 3, 2024, at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina. It’s a big show that will kick off the promotion’s 2024 PPV schedule.

The main events include AEW World Heavyweight Champion Samoa Joe vs. Hangman Page vs. Swerve Strickland, AEW Tag Team Champions Sting & Darby Allin vs. The Young Bucks in a Tornado Tag Team Match, AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm vs. Deonna Purrazzo, and AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy vs. Roderick Strong.

Eddie Kingston, AEW Continental Crown Champion, will face Bryan Danielson, Christian Cage, AEW TNT Champion, will face Daniel Garcia, Will Ospreay will face Konosuke Takeshita, Claudio Castagnoli and Jon Moxley will face FTR, and an All-Star Scramble match will feature Chris Jericho, Powerhouse Hobbs, Wardlow, Hook, Brian Cage, Lance Archer, TBA, and TBA.

The show has been centered on Sting’s retirement match. Some have wondered if it will be the show’s main event.

According to Dave Meltzer’s latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Sting will headline the show in his final match. The remainder of the match order has yet to be revealed.