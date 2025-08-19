Street Fight Set To Kick Off Tonight’s Episode Of WWE NXT

WWE has announced that the Philadelphia Street Fight between Josh Briggs and Yoshiki Inamura will kick off tonight’s episode of NXT, which will take place at The Met in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and air on CW.

Tonight’s episode of WWE NXT will also feature top TNA Wrestling star Masha Slamovich as the special guest referee for a 6-Woman Tag Team Match. This match will include Fatal Influence, consisting of WWE NXT Women’s Champion and TNA Knockouts World Champion Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley, and Jazmyn Nyx, facing off against The Elegance Brand, TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Champions Ash and Heather By Elegance, along with M By Elegance.

Additionally, TNA World Champion Trick Williams will compete against “The Young OG” Je’Von Evans in a match to determine the WWE NXT Championship #1 contender.

Joe Hendry will also make an appearance after his victory on NXT this past Tuesday night.

Furthermore, there will be a face-to-face meeting between “The Juggernaut” Jordynne Grace and “The Glamour” Blake Monroe. WWE NXT North American Champion “All Ego” Ethan Page and Chelsea Green will seek a peace treaty with Tavion Heights, while WWE LFG season one winner Tyra Mae Steele will also be involved.

Lastly, WWE LFG season one winner Jasper Troy is set to face Ricky Saints in a singles match.

Join us every Tuesday night at 8/7c for live updates and coverage of WWE NXT results.