Sunil Singh Provides Update On Recovery From Collapsed Lung

As PWMania.com previously reported, former WWE star Sunil Singh announced that he suffered a collapsed lung during a match on September 19th at a Pure Power Wrestling event in Lethbridge, Alberta. He mentioned that the doctor told him he was “very lucky to be alive” after the incident.

Recently, Singh shared an update on his Twitter (X) account, noting that while he still has some issues, he is now able to start working out again.

Singh wrote, “Quick update: Just finished my follow up with my ER Trauma Doctor.

X-rays show I still have a cut on my lung tissue from rib impact which is leaking some air from my lungs. Obviously still not cleared for in ring or flying. However, I’m able to start working out, which is great.”

Singh, known as Gurv Sihra, and his brother Harv were part of WWE as the Singh Brothers from 2016 to 2021. Both had multiple reigns with the WWE 24/7 Championship.