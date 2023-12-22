Swerve Strickland Believes He Has Surpassed Keith Lee In AEW

AEW star Swerve Strickland recently spoke with NewsJax4.com on a number of topics including how it is a very interesting timing that Keith Lee is choosing to go after him as he is focused on gold, while Lee is focused on him.

Strickland said, “From what I’m seeing, how he’s talking, who he’s talking to on Collision, I don’t feel like he’s done with me. Interesting timing that he’s choosing to rekindle this whole thing. That’s what I see. I’m focused on gold. He’s focused on me.”

Strickland also agreed that he had surpassed Lee in AEW. He said, “I believe so.”