Swerve Strickland Discusses How The Backstage Morale Has Been In AEW

AEW star Swerve Strickland recently appeared on an episode of the Smooth Vega podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including the company’s backstage morale.

Strickland said, “Morale has been excellent. I haven’t seen any issues. I haven’t seen issues when morale was said to be down. I had a good time, the people I worked with had a great time. Name a work place that doesn’t have people having issues with what’s going on at their job in their position. People want to get better and move up the card. People want to get more TV time and to be the champion. People want a match with him or a match with her. That’s everywhere.”

