Swerve Strickland Says He Hopes To See Former IMPACT Star In AEW

AEW star Swerve Strickland recently appeared on an episode of Fightful’s “Grapsody” podcast to talk about a number of topics including how he hopes to see his mentor and former IMPACT star Sami Callihan in the company.

Strickland said, “Of course, I want to go after that guy. That’s my mentor, man. I faced a lot of my mentors in the past in my career. Rey Mysterio was a big mentor to me back in Lucha Underground. Sami Callihan, when I had a really hot run on the indies and stuff. Sami was a big part of that. He’s a free agent out there, I hope to see him in AEW or wherever you want to go. I just want him to prosper in this business for a long time. He deserves that, brilliant mind.”