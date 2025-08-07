Tag Team Ink Long-Term AEW Contracts Amid New Push

The Gates of Agony, the hard-hitting duo of Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona, are officially locked in for the long haul with All Elite Wrestling, as both men have signed new long-term, multi-year contracts with the company.

The report, confirmed by Fightful Select, comes just 24 hours after both Kaun and Liona posted a backstage photo with AEW President Tony Khan, fueling online speculation. Now, it’s official, The Gates of Agony are staying All Elite.

The duo originally debuted as a team at ROH Supercard of Honor 2022, where they quickly rose to prominence as enforcers in The Mogul Embassy, capturing the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Titles twice alongside Brian Cage.

In recent weeks, The Gates of Agony have undergone a major shift in direction. Breaking away from their former faction, Kaun and Liona have now aligned themselves with Ricochet, who joined AEW earlier this summer following his WWE departure.

The new alliance was officially unveiled during an episode of AEW Collision, where Ricochet introduced Kaun and Liona as his personal “powerhouse insurance policy.” The trio has already made an impact in the AEW World Tag Team Title Eliminator Tournament, though they were narrowly defeated in the quarterfinals by the team of Brody King and Bandido, now known collectively as “Brodido.”

Despite the tournament loss, AEW’s investment in The Gates of Agony signals major plans ahead. The pairing with Ricochet brings star power and renewed momentum to the team, who have long been recognized for their intensity and raw physicality.

With multi-year deals in place, expect Kaun and Liona to continue climbing the ranks of AEW’s tag team division as they embrace this new era under Ricochet’s leadership.

