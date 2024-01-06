Tag Team Match On Tonight’s AEW Collision Changed

All Elite Wrestling is set to hold their first Collision episode of 2024 tonight, January 6 from the Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina.

AEW President Tony Khan took to his official Twitter (X) account and announced that “The Icon” Sting and Darby Allin will team up to face The WorkHorsemen (JD Drake and Anthony Henry) in a tag team match.

The previously announced tag match between Sting and Allin vs. The Don Callis Family will now be taking place on Wednesday’s Dynamite, which was when the match was supposed to take place in the first place.