Takami Ohbari Speaks Out About His Relationship With Tony Khan

NJPW President Takami Obhari recently had a conversation with Thom Fain of Monthly Puroresu on a number of topics including how NJPW is a more established brand in the U.S. now and how in the previous financial year, NJPW of America was profitable for the very first time, which resulted in the brand helping the company as a whole reach its second highest revenue in history.

Ohbari said, “Our goal is to create a synergy between Japan and the US. We used to hold occasional shows in the States, sending a lot of talent and staff to handle it, meaning we couldn’t run in Japan and the US at the same time. So that’s a big cost in flights accommodation, and we miss the opportunity for Japanese market. Now, we’re close to an ideal. NJPW in the US is more of an established brand now. We still send some of our talent, but not all, to the US. So we can run Japan and the US concurrently. LA Dojo and NJPW Academy is also paving the future for NJPW in the US. In the previous financial year, which ended in June, NJPW of America was profitable for the first time, and they helped NJPW as a whole reach its second highest revenues in company history, which is a really impressive feat.”

Ohbari also talked about his relationship with AEW President and CEO Tony Khan.

“We certainly keep in touch personally and professionally, and we’ve exchanged gifts. Friendship between us is vital to make dream matches like at Forbidden Door happen, and it can only be beneficial for both companies to expand the professional wrestling market in both Japan and the US.”