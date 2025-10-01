Taya Valkyrie Says AEW Offers Fans A “Grittier” And “Riskier” Alternative To WWE

AEW star Taya Valkyrie recently shared her thoughts on how AEW differs from WWE during an appearance on the Women’s Wrestling Talk podcast, describing the promotion as a “disruptor” that has redefined how fans experience professional wrestling.

“Here’s the thing. AEW to me is the disruptor,” Valkyrie said. “They came in and they said, ‘Let’s shake the cage a little bit and make people see this thing, which is pro wrestling, from a different perspective.’”

Valkyrie credited AEW’s willingness to showcase talent from diverse backgrounds — including international stars and independent standouts — as a key part of its unique appeal. “Also bringing in a lot of talent that were more on the underground side of it that were doing well in the indies or internationally. Like, we have people from all over the world, you know,” she explained.

The former AAA and IMPACT Wrestling champion also praised AEW President Tony Khan for taking creative risks and pushing the industry forward. “We’re a little grittier and we are not scared to take the risks, and Tony is not scared to disrupt and to make people enjoy wrestling and see it from a different perspective. I think that keeps it interesting.”

Valkyrie, who joined AEW in 2023, has been a key part of the women’s division and continues to be one of the company’s most internationally accomplished stars.