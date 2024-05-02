Taz Issues Message To Today’s Wrestlers, Provides Update On His Injuries

AEW commentator Taz recently took to his official Twitter (X) account to provide an update on his knee and shoulder injuries. Taz said both of his shoulders and knees need to be replaced, but he is opting to undergo regenerative procedures instead and hopes to endure the pain for as long as he can.

Taz wrote, “Went to a highly acclaimed orthopedic surgeon yesterday to discuss my knee. It’s been brutal for a couple of years, he did testing & X-rays on me. So, both of my shoulders & knees need to be replaced. 4 joints. I am not doing this right now. I’m gonna keep trying regenerative procedures & try to suck it up dealing with the pain. *This is NOT from bumps… It’s from training too heavy like a caveman trying to be “big”. I’m posting this for today’s wrestlers, please be smarter, times have changed for the better!!”

