Taz Set To Be Inducted Into The 2300 Arena Hardcore Hall Of Fame

ECW legend Taz is set to be inducted into the 2300 Arena’s Hardcore Hall of Fame this weekend.

After Wednesday night’s AEW Dynamite went off the air, most of the roster came out wearing Team Taz Dojo shirts, with KISS’s “War Machine” playing in the background. This choice of music is fitting, as Taz’s ECW theme was a riff on the song.

Taz’s wife and son, HOOK, also made an appearance, and AEW President and CEO Tony Khan expressed that he could not think of a better way to conclude the first night of their residency at the 2300 Arena than by paying tribute to Taz.

Khan called Taz the greatest legend in the history of the 2300 Arena. Taz humorously mentioned that he was “worked” by his wife and son, adding that it wasn’t the first time he had been deceived in the arena.

He thanked AEW and the fans, highlighting that AEW shares a fighting spirit similar to ECW’s but on a larger scale and with more financial backing. Khan then announced that they would honor Taz by raising his banner during the AEW Collision taping.

Taz will be the 26th inductee into the 2300 Arena Hardcore Hall of Fame, joining the ranks of notable figures such as Terry Funk, Sabu, The Public Enemy, Tod Gordon, The Sandman, Shane Douglas, The Pitbulls, Chris Candido, Eddie Gilbert, Tommy Dreamer, The Blue Meanie, Jerry Lynn, Eddie Guerrero, Dean Malenko, 2 Cold Scorpio, Rob Van Dam, The Dudley Boyz, Road Warrior Hawk, the ECW Arena fans, and Charlie Bruzesse.