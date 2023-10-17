Ted DiBiase Jr.’s Criminal Case Gets New Trial Date

Former WWE star Ted DiBiase Jr. has been charged with multiple felonies in connection with the Mississippi welfare fraud scandal involving former NFL quarterback Brett Favre, and a new trial date has been set.

DiBiase was arrested in April after he was accused of stealing millions of dollars meant for needy families by obtaining money through the Emergency Food Assistance Program and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families.

The former WWE star is charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and theft concerning federally funded programs, six counts of wire fraud, two counts of theft concerning federally funded programs, and four counts of money laundering.

If he is found guilty, he could face up to 80 years in prison. If convicted of the conspiracy charge, he faces up to 5 years in prison, a maximum of 20 years for each fraud count, and 10 years for each theft count involving “programs receiving federal funds and for each count of money laundering.”

The case was scheduled to go to trial on June 20, but it was postponed so that both parties could review the evidence.

According to court documents obtained by PWInsider, the case was heard on Monday, and a new trial date of July 16, 2024 was set. The pre-trial conference has been scheduled for June 21, 2014.