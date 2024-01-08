Ted DiBiase Offers High Praise To Dean Malenko

WWE Hall of Famer “The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase recently took to an episode of his “Everybody’s Got a Pod” podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including Dean Malenko.

DiBiase said, “I love Dean. I know he’s had his health issues and I pray for him and hope that he’s, you know, as good as he can be. I just hate to see something happen. Like, what happened to him, happened to a guy who had that much talent and capability. He did go on to be a producer. And, I had a conversation with him one time, and I said, ‘God bless you for doing what you’re doing.’ I said, ‘I couldn’t do it.’”

He also talked about how Malenko is a guy who came from a wrestling background.

“Dean knew that he knew. And of course, again, here’s a guy who came from a wrestling background who understood his role. You know, if I’m going to be successful, then I’m going to have to impress people with the moves and like, you get the people to go, ‘oh, wow, did you see him do that? Wow. Unbelievable.’”

You can check out the complete podcast below.