Teddy Hart Makes In-Ring Return At Independent Event

Teddy Hart has officially returned to in-ring competition. The controversial third-generation wrestler was spotted competing at an independent wrestling event, marking his first documented match since early 2025. Footage and live updates from the show were shared on social media by X user @ghostofquinones, confirming Hart’s return to the squared circle.

However, the event itself drew criticism for troubling behavior from both the crowd and on-screen talent. According to the attendee, the show featured an attempted racist chant, as well as a heel manager who appeared intoxicated and used homophobic slurs while addressing the audience. The environment was described as chaotic and uncomfortable, even by independent wrestling standards.

Amid that backdrop, Hart made his entrance and delivered a promo filled with bold—and familiar—claims. During his speech, Hart stated that he holds the world record for the “most moonsaults and shooting star presses.” He also put over one of his trainees, claiming the student paid him in Bitcoin and learned how to perform a backflip in just seven minutes.

Staying true to his long-established persona, Hart was not alone for the appearance. The former Major League Wrestling Middleweight Champion introduced the crowd to his newest cat, “Patience.” Photos and video clips from the event show Hart carrying the cat in the ring, continuing his long-running habit of bringing pets to wrestling shows—an eccentric trademark that has followed him throughout his career.

While Hart’s return is notable due to his pedigree and past accolades, the circumstances surrounding the event—and Hart himself—have already sparked debate online, with many questioning whether his comeback will lead to sustained bookings or further controversy.

So far this show has had an attempted "Paki" chant (thankfully contained to one fan), a possibly legitimately drunk heel manager cutting a promo describing the crowd as "dykes and fags", and a heel wrestler named "Diamond Dickie". And we're only at intermission. https://t.co/TUFuhTVHsb — Robert (@ghostofquinones) January 17, 2026