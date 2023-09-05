Teddy Hart Scheduled To Appear In Court Later This Month To Face Drug Charges

Teddy Hart was arrested on July 15th and charged with possession of MDMA (ecstacy) and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. In Florida, each of these charges is a third-degree felony.

Hart was also cited for failing to stop at a steady red light, which led to his arrest in the first place.

On September 21st, he will appear in court in Titusville, Florida.

According to PWInsider, the court date is listed as a mandatory appearance for “Early Resolution.” The division in Florida is part of the process of offering plea bargains to those arrested in order to keep them from facing felony charges. As a result, the hearing could be the end of things.

Hart, who is currently out on bond, has previously had run-ins with the law after being thought to be the next member of the legendary Hart family to become a big wrestling star. Personal issues prevented that from happening.