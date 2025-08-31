Teddy Long On Whether He Believes Vince McMahon Will Return To TV

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long discussed various topics with Sportskeeda, including the celebration of former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon’s 80th birthday.

Long said, “The first night was a very good night. The opening and stuff. Vince finally came and I had a real good conversation with him. It was nice. Some of the things I won’t repeat because that was between me and him. First thing he said to me was, ‘It’s so nice to see you. It’s so good to see you.’ I thanked him for everything he’s done for me. Saturday night, for the birthday party, I got in and I just go and sit down at a table. They come and got me and said, ‘You’re at Vince’s table.’ Only talent at that table was me and John Cena. That was it, me and Cena. I saw R-Truth come over, he sat down, but he wasn’t at the table.”

On how Vince looked:

“He didn’t look bad to me. I don’t understand what people are talking about. His face looked like it might have been a little swole or something like that, but he looked nice to me. He had on a nice suit both nights. He was getting around, moving around, he looked great to me.”

On if Vince may return to TV:

“You never know with Vince. I’ve watched him a little bit before the birthday party got started. Kevin Dunn was there, and Vince had his headset on, which reminded me of him at TV walking around and doing his thing. I think it was great for him too because he was like back at work. He loves this. It was great watching him maneuver and see some of the stuff he did on TV. He was back at work and that did a lot for him.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

