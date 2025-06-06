Teddy Long Reveals What R-Truth Told Him Following WWE Departure

Following the shocking release of R-Truth, WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long has provided a direct update on the veteran Superstar’s mindset — and according to Long, R-Truth is fully at peace with the decision.

Speaking on his “Road Trip After Hours” podcast, Long revealed he spoke personally with Truth after the news broke and offered some heartfelt insight into the fan-favorite’s outlook.

“I talked to Truth, and he’s happy with it,” Long said confidently. “I saw his statement after the release. So here’s how I see it — if Truth is happy, I love it. There’s no need to go back and forth or argue about it. That won’t bring him back. And if you’ve got any sense at all, you can see what’s going on.”

Host Mac Davis had read R-Truth’s emotional goodbye message to fans before Long shared his thoughts, adding a deeper layer of reassurance for concerned supporters.

Long believes this could be a turning point in Truth’s career — and possibly a blessing in disguise.

“God does things for a reason. This may be the best thing that’s ever happened to him,” Long said. “What John Laurinaitis did to me back then? That was the best thing that could’ve happened. Same thing here. Now [R-Truth] is free.”

Davis echoed the sentiment, suggesting we may now see a version of R-Truth that’s never been fully unleashed in WWE.

“We might get to see the R-Truth we’ve never gotten to see — where he’s allowed to just be him.”

Teddy Long even pitched a fan-favorite idea for Truth’s next chapter — a return of his iconic imaginary friend:

“He needs to sit down and have a conversation with Little Jimmy,” Long joked. “Let Little Jimmy guide R-Truth back into the spotlight.”

While some fans are still holding out hope that R-Truth might return to WWE — especially since he didn’t receive the usual “we wish you the best in your future endeavors” line — Long was clear in his belief that the decision is final and that it’s time to look forward, not back.

As always, R-Truth remains one of wrestling’s most beloved personalities, and with his unique charisma and creativity, the possibilities outside WWE are endless.

